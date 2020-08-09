PH Covid-19 tally nears 130K; recoveries rise to 67,673

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 3,109 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, pushing the overall tally to 129,913.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 82 out of 99 operational laboratories.

Majority of the newly announced cases came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,700 cases, Laguna with 169 cases, Cebu with 114 cases, Rizal with 98 cases and Cavite with 93 cases.

It also reported 654 new recoveries and 61 deaths.

These figures increased the number of recoveries to 67,673 and the number of deaths to 2,270.

“Of the 3,109 reported cases today, 2,055 or 66 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (July 27-August 9) and the top regions or categories with cases in the recent two weeks were from NCR with 992 or 48 percent, Region 4A with 320 or 16 percent, Region 3 with 156 or 8 percent and repatriate with 156 or 8 percent. Of the 61 deaths, 17 or 28 percent in August, 34 or 56 percent in July, six or 10 percent in June, and four or 7 percent in May and the deaths were from Region 7 with 36 or 59 percent, NCR with 16 or 26 percent, Region 1 with three or 5 percent, Region 9 with two or 3 percent, Region 4A with two or 3 percent, Region 8 with one or 2 percent, and Region 6 with one or 2 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that 81 duplicates were removed from the total case count and of these, 78 recovered cases have been removed and 20 cases that were previously reported to have recovered have been validated to have died and were included in the count of new deaths.

The health department also noted that the country has 59,970 active cases — around 91.2 percent are mild, 7.5 percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical patients.

As of Saturday, the 75 licensed RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) laboratories and 24 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have already conducted a total of 1,467,723 tests nationwide.

DOH said it has 17,200 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 54 percent of 1,400 intensive care unit beds; 49 percent of 11,400 isolation beds; and 50 percent of 4,400 ward beds.

There are 2,100 ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 30 percent in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





