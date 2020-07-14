PH Covid-19 cases rise by 634 to 57,545; recoveries now 20,459

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 634 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 57,545.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total tests done by 65 out of 82 operational laboratories.

The newly announced cases included 360 from the National Capital Region (NCR); 58 from Laguna; 32 from Cebu; 21 from Bulacan; and 21 from Cavite.

It also reported 88 new recoveries and six new deaths.

These figures bring the total number of recoveries to 20,459 and the total number of deaths to 1,603.

“Of the six deaths, four or 67 percent (were) in July, and two or 33 percent in June. Deaths were from NCR, which is three or 50 percent; Region 7 (Central Visayas), which is two or 33 percent; and Region 5 (Bicol), which is one or 17 percent. About 95 duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, two duplicates previously reported as death have been removed from the case count after final verification,” the DOH said.

It said the total cases reported are subject to change as the numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.

The DOH also noted that there are 35,483 active cases and about 91.4 percent of them are mild, 7.7 percent are asymptomatic, 0.4 percent are severe, and 0.5 percent are critical.

As of Monday, the DOH has 15,198 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 47 percent of 1,348 intensive care unit beds; 46.7 percent of 10,369 isolation beds; and 54.4 percent of 3,481 ward beds.

There are 1,970 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 26.3 percent in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com