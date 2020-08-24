PH Covid-19 cases rise by 4,686; recoveries now 132,042

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 4,686 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 194,252 with only 59,200 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 95 out of 109 operational laboratories.

It reported that of the active cases, about 91.5 percent experienced mild symptoms, 6.1 percent were asymptomatic, 1 percent were severe cases, and 1.4 percent were critical patients.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 2,519 cases, Laguna with 286 cases, Cavite with 218 cases, Bulacan with 189, and Rizal with 179 cases.

“Of the 4,686 reported cases today, 4,045 or 86 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 11-24) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 2,242 or 55 percent, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with 723 or 18 percent, and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 285 or 7 percent,” the DOH said.

It also reported 729 new recoveries and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 132,042 and the number of deaths to 3,010.







“Of the 13 deaths, six or 46 percent were in August, six or 46 percent were in July, and one or 8 percent (was) in June and the deaths were from NCR with eight or 62 percent, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with two or 15 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas ) with one or 8 percent, Region 5 (Bicol) with one or 8 percent, and Region 11 (Davao region) with one or 8 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 35 duplicates were removed from the total case count and of these, 17 recovered cases and one death have been removed.

“Moreover, there were 37 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were five deaths and 32 active cases,” the DOH said.

As of Sunday, the 82 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 27 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,175,499 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 19,500 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 49 percent of 1,700 intensive care unit beds; 48 percent of 12,700 isolation beds; and 51 percent of 5,100 ward beds.

About 31 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





