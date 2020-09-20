PH Covid-19 cases rise by 3,311; recoveries now 229,865

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 3,311 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the country’s overall tally to 286,743 with only 51,894 active cases.

Of the active cases, it said that about 86.6 percent are mild, 8.7 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, and 3.3 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,435, the provinces of Negros Occidental with 261, Laguna with 231, Rizal with 204, and Cavite with 174 infections.

It also logged 20,021 new recoveries and 55 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 229,865 and the number of deaths to 4,984.

Of the 55 deaths, 33 occurred in September which is 60 percent, 17 in August which is 31 percent and five in July which is 9 percent.

The NCR has 29 deaths or 53 percent, Central Visayas with six deaths or 11 percent, Western Visayas with five or 9 percent, Calabarzon with four or 7 percent, Bicol Region with three or 5 percent, BARMM with three or 5 percent, Ilocos Region with two or 4 percent, Central Luzon with one or 2 percent, Eastern Visayas with one or 2 percent, and CARAGA with one or 2 percent.

“There were 29 duplicates removed from the total case count, and of these, 14 recovered cases and one death have been removed. However, one case was reactivated after further validation, and, 28 cases previously tagged as recovered were 25 reclassified to deaths and three active cases after final validation,” the DOH said.

As of Wednesday, the 98 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 30 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 3,164,830 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 21,500 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 50 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 44 percent of 13,900 isolation beds; and 47 percent of 5,700 ward beds.

Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA






