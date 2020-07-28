PH Covid-19 cases now 83,673; recoveries rise to 26,617

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,678 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 83,673.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total tests done by 81 out of 91 operational laboratories.

Majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region with 698 cases, Laguna with 218 cases, Cebu with 100 cases, Cavite with 87 cases and Davao del Sur with 33 cases.

It also reported 173 new recoveries and four deaths.

These figures bring the total number of recoveries to 26,617 and the total number of deaths to 1,947.

“Of the four deaths, two or 50 percent were in July and two or 50 percent were in June. Deaths were from NCR which is two or 50 percent and Region 7 which is two or 50 percent. There were 34 duplicates including two recovered cases which were removed from the total case count and 11 cases to be false positives have been removed after final validation,” the DOH said.

It added that two cases that were previously reported to have died have been validated to have recovered and were included in the count of new recoveries.

In a virtual Covid-19 presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the ages of the fatalities are 32, 47, 60 and 80 years old.

“Our case fatality rate for today is 2.3 percent,” Vergeire added.

The DOH also noted that there are 55,109 active cases and about 90.2 percent of them are mild, 8.9 percent are asymptomatic, 0.5 percent are severe and 0.4 percent are critical.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,286,267 individual tests have been performed by the 71 licensed RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) laboratories and 23 licensed GeneXpert laboratories nationwide.

The DOH also has 16,100 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 52 percent of 1,400 intensive care unit beds; 53 percent of 10,800 isolation beds; and 58 percent of 3,900 ward beds.

There are 2,100 ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 28 percent in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





