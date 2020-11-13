Persons of interest in Pangasinan newsman’s slay under custody

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Some persons of interest in the murder of Pangasinan newsman Virgilio Maganes are under the custody of the Pangasinan Police for investigation.

Provincial police director, Col. Redrico Maranan, said based on the evaluation of the investigators, the persons of interest might have something to do with the crime but were still being questioned.

“We are investigating all angles, including why he left his place of work or why he was removed from there, his personal dealings as he has libel cases,” Maranan said in an interview on Friday.

He added they are also considering other angles, such as possible feud with family, friends, and colleagues, and other work-related issues.

Meanwhile, Maranan said the suspected gunmen have been identified through close circuit television camera (CCTV) footage near the crime scene.

Maganes was shot six times at past 6:30 a.m. on November 10 upon his return to their compound after going to a nearby store.

He succumbed to his six wounds, one on his head.

Police said the suspects were wearing black jackets and were on board a Yamaha NMAX scooter. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





