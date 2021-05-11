PDEA-10 destroys P61-M ‘shabu’

by: Philippine News Agency |
PDEA-10 destroys P61-M ‘shabu’

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – More than PHP61 million worth of illegal drugs weighing some 9 kilograms were destroyed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 (PDEA-10) at a mortuary here Monday afternoon.

Benjamin Recites III, PDEA-10 assistant director, said most of the destroyed illegal substance came from suspected drug dealers based in Ozamiz City.

The agency estimated the total value of incinerated drugs at PHP61.4 million.

Among the destroyed substances include the 7.9 kilos of shabu allegedly seized from Gaudencio and Melodina Malingin, whose middle name is Parojinog, both residents of Ozamiz.

Recites said the Malingin couple was arrested in 2017.

According to Recites, Melodina is the sister of the late Reynaldo Parojinog, the former Ozamiz mayor who was killed, along with several family members and bodyguards, during a police raid in his home in 2017.

Melodina reportedly died in September last year due to heart failure, two days after her brother Ricardo Parojinog was found dead inside the detention facility of Ozamiz City police station. Jigger Jerusalem / PNA – northboundasia.com

