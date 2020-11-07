PCG to transport more relief goods to Catanduanes

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday committed to transporting more relief goods from this city to the province of Catanduanes, which was severely hit by Super Typhoon Rolly.

In a message to reporters, PCG spokesperson, Commodore Armando Balilo said their newest and largest offshore patrol vessel, the BRP Gabriela Silang, has completed delivering its cargo of 65 tons of relief goods to Catanduanes and would soon return to Manila to deliver another batch.

“Babalik din today yung BRP Gabriela Silang sa Manila (The BRP Gabriela Silang will journey back to Manila today) to undertake another mission. Please tell our kababayans, baka may relief sila na gustong ipadala, dalhin lang po sa PCG headquarters (Please tell our compatriots that if they have goods they wish to donate, they can bring them to the PCG headquarters),” Balilo said.

The PCG headquarters is located at 139 25th St. in Port Area, Manila.

“Kahit yung may mga kamag-anak sa Catanduanes na gustong padalhan, dalhin lang po at ihahatid namin (Those who wish to send relief goods to their relatives in Catanduanes could just send them to us and we will deliver them),” Balilo said.







Aside from food and water, people severely affected by “Rolly” also need flashlights, batteries, and hygiene kits, he said.

Once the vessel returns to Manila, it will most likely head back to Catanduanes on Monday or Tuesday, depending on when the ship reaches its maximum cargo, Balilo said.

Organizations or individuals who need help in transporting donations may contact the PCG Public Affairs Office at (+63) 927-560-7729 for assistance.

On Wednesday, the BRP Gabriela Silang left Port Area, Manila carrying 65 tons of goods donated by the PCG, the PCG Auxiliary, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the International Organization for Migration, and the German Embassy.

The PCG has also brought four trucks filled with relief goods donated by the GMA Kapuso Foundation to Naga City in Camarines Sur and Legazpi, Albay. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com