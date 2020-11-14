PCG deploys rescue teams to flood-hit Cagayan, Isabela

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed rescue teams to the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela after floodwaters from the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses and water released from the Magat Dam submerged residential areas.

In a situation report released on Saturday, the PCG said at least 195 individuals have been rescued by its teams in Tumauini in Isabela and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

It said 15 individuals have been rescued in Modelro, Sitio Pantalan, and Patabangan in Tumauini.

In Tuguegarao City, it said 50 individuals were rescued in Barangay 12; some 47 in Pengue Ruyu; 13 in Caritan Norte, Diversion Road, and Anufuan West; and 70 in Linao East.







An initial augmentation team from the PCG Headquarters in Manila – composed of 10 rescue personnel, one multi-purpose vehicle, one truck, and four rubber boats – was deployed at 3:30 a.m. to the affected areas.

“As of 9 a.m. today (Saturday), the PCG National Headquarters has safely deployed the second convoy of deployable response groups (DRG) to aid the ongoing rescue operations in Isabela, Tuguegarao, and Cagayan,” it said.

The second convoy consisted of 60 rescue and medical personnel, two buses, one boom truck, two trucks, and seven drivers.

Two DRGs equipped with two aluminum boats, a rescue jet ski, and several multi-purpose vehicles from the PCG station in Ilocos Norte were also on its way to Tuguegarao City.

“Additional DRGs will be dispatched from the PCG National Headquarters within the day after preparation of necessary logistical requirements,” the PCG said.

Aside from rescue teams, the PCG also deployed its BN Islander Plane (PCG-251) to conduct flood damage assessment in the two provinces, followed by its two Airbus light twin-engine helicopters (CGH-1451 and CGH-1452) for aerial rescue and extraction. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

