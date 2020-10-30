PBA postpones ongoing bubble

MANILA – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has postponed its ongoing bubble season.

In a statement on Friday, the league said that it had to call off the bubble in Angeles to pave the way for stricter measures amid suspected coronavirus disease 2019 cases there that later turned out to be “false positives”.

“In compliance with the recommendation of the IATF-EID (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) Technical Working Group and the DOH (Department of Health) Advisory Group of Experts and to ensure the integrity and safety of the PBA Bubble, the league is postponing the games starting today, October 30 until the new protocols proposed by the IATF and DOH are out in place,” the league said.







A doubleheader was scheduled for Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

NorthPort was supposed to face Magnolia in the first game, while San Miguel and Ginebra in a marquee showdown.

Three matches have been postponed this past week following the suspected cases that involved a referee and a Blackwater player.

The schedule for the rest of the season will be released once the new protocols are ready for implementation. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com





