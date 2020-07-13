Parts of Luzon under signal no. 1 as ‘Carina’ maintains strength

MANILA – Some parts of Luzon are placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 as tropical depression (TD) Carina maintains its strength, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin, PAGASA said Carina packs maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was last tracked 275 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, heading westward at 20 kph.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, eastern Lal-lo, eastern Gattaran, and eastern Baggao) were placed under signal no. 1, and these areas may experience occasional gusts, acording to PAGASA.

Moderate to heavy rains will affect Babuyan Islands and the eastern section of Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

Carina is forecast to turn northwestward and move over the Luzon Strait, passing close to the northeastern portion of Cagayan and Babuyan Islands between Monday night and Tuesday. A landfall scenario over these areas is possible, PAGASA said.

Carina is forecast to weaken into a low-pressure area on Wednesday.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours. PAGASA said those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas due to Carina.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. This may likely happen in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com