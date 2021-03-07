Parks skipping PBA 46th due to personal issues

MANILA – TNT guard Ray Parks revealed on Saturday that he will not play in the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season due to personal reasons.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will have to excuse myself and not partake in this year’s PBA season due to personal reasons, in particular my family. It was not an easy decision to make, especially since I’ve been in consistent talks with TNT management, but right now, this is what’s best for me and my family,” the Tropang Giga star posted on social media.

Parks was among TNT’s key players in its run back to the PBA finals and was even considered for the Best Player of the Conference award. TNT lost in the finals to Barangay Ginebra in five games in the PBA “Bubble” held in Clark, Pampanga.

Parks assured he will return to the club once his family resolves its issues.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to represent TNT and be part of such a special team and culture. Once everything is resolved, I can come back to the team and help bring a championship to TNT,” Parks further stated.

The Tropang Giga enlisted coach Chot Reyes and veteran forward Kelly Williams for the 46the season, tentatively set to start on April 9. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com