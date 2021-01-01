Pangasinan’s firecracker-related injuries decrease by 56%

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) recorded only 15 injuries related to firecracker incidents from Dec. 16, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021, 56 percent lower than 34 total cases logged last year.

Based on the report of PPPO, some of the firecracker-related incidents happened in Barangay Inamotan in Manaoag town, Barangay Pantal in Dagupan City, and Barangay Salinap in San Carlos City.

In an interview on Friday, PPPO information officer, Capt. Art Melchor said the victim in Barangay Inamotan sustained abrasion in her right leg after a “kwitis” (baby rocket) she was lighting exploded, while four persons including a seven-year-old were injured at Barangay Pantal during the New Year revelry.

A 33-year-old at Barangay Salinap also sustained an abrasion at his right hand after he lighted a “bawang” firecracker that exploded in his hand.

The PPPO also reported three stray bullet incidents, compared to zero case last year.

Melchor said one reported indiscriminate firing incident with two firearms confiscated.

Meanwhile, he said five persons were arrested for violation of Republic Act 7183 or the Law on Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices particularly on selling illegal firecrackers.

He said they were able to confiscate a total of PHP58,177 worth of illegal firecrackers.

Two fire incidents were also reported at an establishment at Barangay Pangapisan North and a residential area in Barangay Tonton, both in this town. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

