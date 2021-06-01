Pangasinan town opens tourism sites to non-residents

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |

BANI, Pangasinan – The municipal government has opened its tourism sites to non-residents of this town starting June 1.

“(But) residents from outside Pangasinan still need to present (a) negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test and a valid ID (identification card),” said municipal tourism officer Romel Dulay in an interview on Tuesday.

Dulay said all Bani non-resident tourists should register at tarana.ph for contact tracing as advised by the Department of Tourism.

“It’s about time since our tourism workers need to bounce back for the income they have lost due to the pandemic. We will remain vigilant against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by strictly implementing health protocols and we hope the tourists will comply with it,” he said.

Dulay said the municipality is promoting eco-tourism aside from its pristine beaches.

“We have our mangrove forests, caves, and falls, among others,” he said.

Dulay said a food park was also set up to accommodate tourists.

“We are excited to have you (tourists) back,” he added. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

