Pangasinan town offers inflatable waterpark as new attraction

ANDA, Pangasinan – Aside from its pristine white sand beach, clear seawater, sand bars, and islets, tourists may now enjoy the newest attraction at the Tondol beach here –the Inflatable Waterpark Adventure.

Tourists may play or just chill and take photos in the inflatable waterpark for a maximum of two hours or more depending on the number of guests during their visit.

Anda tourism officer Daryll Justin Celeste said the waterpark is a partnership between the local government unit and a private company.

“The fee for the waterpark is PHP250 for non-residents of Anda while for residents, it costs only PHP200,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

The newest attraction, which was opened in the second week of March, is available Mondays to Sundays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celeste said the fee is inclusive of a life vest and there are lifeguards around the waterpark to ensure the safety of tourists.

“Due to the pandemic, however, children 14 years old and below as well as adults 65 years old and above are not allowed,” he added.

Guests to the waterpark are not allowed to bring any gadgets without the permission of the management and pointed objects, as well as clothes that have zippers, he added.

Celeste said the waterpark can accommodate 20 to 25 persons at a time.

“We limit it to 50-percent capacity to abide by the protocols,” he said.

In accordance with the travel restriction in the province, entry of tourists from the National Capital Region (NCR), provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal is prohibited.

He said tourists not from the NCR Plus Bubble should bring identification cards and should fill out the health declaration form that is downloadable from the Facebook page of Anda Tourism Office.

Meanwhile, Celeste said upon entry to Tondol beach, an environmental fee of PHP35 and a registration fee worth PHP5 will be collected from the tourists. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

