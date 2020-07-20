Pangasinan records 14 new coronavirus cases, 2 recoveries

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded 14 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and two new recoveries on Saturday and Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the PHO said the new Covid-19 cases in the province include a 29-year-old male from Barangay Pagal, San Carlos City, a 27-year-old male from Barangay Carmen in Rosales town, a 19-year-old male from Barangay San Roque in San Manuel town, a 24-year-old male from Barangay Lower Laclac in San Manuel town, and a 25-year-old male from Barangay Poblacion in Basista town.

The PHO said other confirmed cases include a 56-year-old male from Barangay Malilion San Nicolas town, a 24-year-old male and a 23-year-old female from Barangay Inmanduyan in Laoac town, a 42-year-old female and a 38-year-old male from Barangay La Luna in Sto. Tomas town, a 27-year-old female from Barangay Alac in San Quintin town, a 44-year-old male from Barangay Tarece in San Carlos City, a 41-year-old male from Barangay Papallasen in Burgos town, and a 47-year-old male from Barangay Apaya in Malasiqui town.

The patients are all asymptomatic except for the patient from San Carlos City who experienced sore throat and body pain, as well as the 24-year-old male patient from Barangay Inmanduyan in Laoac town who also has sore throat, it added.

The patient from San Carlos City had an exposure with his co-worker who is also Covid-19 positive, while the rest of the patients had travel history to the National Capital Region.

The patients were all admitted to either an isolation facility on July 19 in their localities, or to the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital (PPHO) and the Region 1 Medical Center.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old male from Barangay Bacabac Bugallon town and a 36-year-old male from Barangay Bolo Labrador town are the newest recovered patients for Covid-19 in the province.

The PHO said they were admitted to the PPH on July 4 and 6, respectively.

As of 9 a.m. on July 20, Pangasinan has a total of 150 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 99 of them have recovered, 42 are admitted to hospitals or quarantine facilities, and nine have died. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





