Pangasinan raises ‘blue alert’ as ‘Rolly’ nears

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) here has placed the entire province under “blue alert” due to typhoon “Rolly”.

In an interview on Saturday, PDRRMO emergency operation center manager Ron Castillo said all emergency units in the province are on standby.

He said on Oct. 30, PDRRMO headed by Governor Amado Espino III held an emergency meeting with all the concerned agencies and urged them to do their share in helping the people to be safe and secured with the expected onslaught of the incoming typhoon.

“We have already prepositioned our sea assets for possible rescue operations and all the emergency units have already been alerted,” he said adding that a “red alert” might also be declared depending on the forecast track of the typhoon.

Castillo said the eye of Rolly is forecast to hit the province and may bring heavy rains and strong winds, prompting them to monitor the lower portions of Western Pangasinan such as the towns of Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, and Dasol.

“Different local government units (LGUs) assured that they have established separate evacuation centers from the isolation facilities utilized by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients,” he said.

The water level in various river systems such as the Agno River, Sinocalan, and the Bued-Cayanga rivers are also being closely monitored, he added.

National line government agencies including the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Army, and Philippine Coast Guard also noted that their respective teams are in position in anticipation of the onslaught of the typhoon in the province, Castillo said.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) assured the availability of relief goods.

In a statement on Friday, PSWDO said it has a stockpile of 1,000 sacks of rice, 70 boxes of sardines, 700 boxes of noodles and 1,000 family packs prepare for relief operations if needed.

Pangasinan is now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Rolly continues to move west-southwestward over the Philippine Sea. As of 7 a.m. today, its center was located at 540 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com





