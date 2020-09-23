Pangasinan police urges fake dentist’s victims to file cases

ALAMINOS CITY, Pangasinan – The Alaminos City Police station is urging persons who were possibly victimized by a fake dentist here to file complaints to strengthen the case against the suspect.

The police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, posing to be a dentist, in an entrapment in Barangay Palamis.

In an interview on Tuesday, Alaminos City police chief Lt. Col. Garie Noel Pascua said Princess Pascual was arrested in an operation Sunday.

“She was unable to show any certificate or proof that she is a legitimate practicing dentist,” Pascua said.

He said the entrapment stemmed from complaints of disgruntled patients, together with some officials from the Philippine Dental Association-Pangasinan Chapter.

“Actually, one of the patients approached us complaining about the brace implanted by the suspect that has problems,” Pascua said.

The police planned an entrapment in the suspect’s ‘clinic’ that was also in her home.

Authorities confiscated Pascual’s dental instruments, such as three dental explorers, syringe, luting cement, three orthodontic wires, ligaties, and orthodontic bracelets, among others.

The police learned that Pascual used to work in a dental clinic in Alaminos City as a technician prior to ‘founding’ her own clinic.

Although she was not accepting dental surgeries, the suspect was making dentures and braces, police said.

Pascual is under police custody and has been charged with violation of Section 33 of the Republic Act 9484 (Dental Act of 2007). Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





