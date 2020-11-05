Pangasinan launches police teams vs. motorcycle-riding criminals

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) has launched the Motorized Anti-Street Crime Operatives (MASCO) as a preemptive measure against the motorcycle-riding suspects (MRS) in the province.

In an interview on Thursday, PPPO chief Col. Redrico Maranan said the MASCO has 50 teams with eight police officers and almost 500 members from different local police stations in the province.

“The concept of operation is that the police members will regularly roam their areas of responsibility with a motorcycle so that criminals will not just avoid the established checkpoint areas but the alternative routes as well,” he said.

Maranan said there will be a high chance of preempting criminal activities by patrolling their jurisdiction.

The PPPO in 2018 recorded almost 70 shootings perpetrated by riding-in-tandem criminals, less than 50 in 2019, and 18 this year.

“I believe that although the province has low shooting incidents by motorcycle-riding criminals, cases like this and other related crimes should further decline,” he added.

Meanwhile, as part of the preventive and reactive measures taken to suppress crimes in the province, the PPPO has installed five high definition close circuit television (HD-CCTV) cameras with a Wi-Fi connection at the border control checkpoints.

Maranan said they plan to establish a systematic operation and communications center at the PPPO headquarters to monitor various checkpoints in the province.

The PPPO has recovered over 700 loose firearms after serving almost 500 search warrants against individuals with unregistered firearms this year, he said.

“Aside from these accomplishments, we were also able to arrest and neutralize some members and leaders of gun-for-hire groups usually operating in Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Pangasinan,” he added. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com