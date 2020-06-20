Pangasinan front-liners get free Covid-19 tests

DAGUPAN CITY – Front-liners in the fourth district of Pangasinan may now avail of free reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The free RT-PCR test in this city and the towns of Mangaldan, Manaoag, San Fabian, and San Jacinto is an initiative of 4th District Representative Christopher De Venecia.

De Venecia signed a memorandum of agreement with the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) here in coordination with the local government units (LGUs), according to a press statement issued by the lawmaker’s office on Friday.







The swab testing started on Friday with some 86 front-liners from San Fabian town.

“Kaya, upang ipakita ang malasakit at pagkilala sa kabayanihan ng mga front-liners, gumawa ng paraan para maging libre na ang pagkuha ng naturang test (To show concern and honor the heroism of the front-liners, the test was made free for them),” the statement said.

De Venecia’s office said the LGUs will provide the list of front-liners to undergo the test, while R1MC will conduct the testing and processing of results.

The Department of Health has given R1MC the license to operate a molecular center to process specimens through RT-PCR. PNA – northboundasia.com





