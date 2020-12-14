Pangasinan barangay workers to get P2K amelioration

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The provincial government of Pangasinan will give PHP2,000 as amelioration benefit to barangay health workers, nurses, service point officers, and daycare center personnel in the province.

During the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s virtual session on Monday, board member Jeremy Agerico Rosario said the amelioration benefit is in recognition of and remuneration for the barangay workers’ hard work.

“Although, it is not enough considering their hard work,” he said.

Rosario clarified this is not a new program of the provincial government as it has been practiced since 14 years ago and actually been institutionalized.

“Instead of the usual PHP500, through a resolution of the SP approved last week, the workers will receive PHP2,000 instead,” he said.

He added that the list of beneficiaries was provided by local government units, and the provincial government has nothing to do with the selection.

For dual functioning barangay workers, Rosario said a maximum of PHP3,000 will be given to them.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan Provincial Health Office chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa De Guzman said the distribution will start on Wednesday until Dec. 23. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

