Pampanga draws 1st blood in NBL Finals

MANILA – The Pampanga Delta took Game 1 of the National Basketball League Finals against La Union Paower with an 88-83 victory on Thursday night at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Levi Hernandez put on a show in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of the Delta’s 30 points in the last 10 minutes to lead a breakaway from the Paower, which was actually on track for an upset after dropping 30 markers of its own in the third period.

Hernandez finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and two steals for Pampanga, which made a headstart to its best-of-five series with La Union.

Dexter Maiquez added 20 markers and 12 rebounds.

Ervin Silverie exploded for 26 points, 21 in the second half, three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block for the Paower.

Jayson Apolonio chipped 21 markers, five rebounds, one dime, five steals, and one block.

Game 2 is set on Saturday night, also in the said arena. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com