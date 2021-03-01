Pampanga Archbishop tests positive for Covid-19

by: Philippine News Agency |

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Archbishop Florentino Lavarias, head of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga, was tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Sunday. A circular letter issued by Pampanga Archdiocese Vicar General Rev. Fr. Francis Dizon and Chancellor Fr. Danny Nacpil said the 64-year-old Archbishop is in a stable condition. The Church officials said the people who have been in close contact with Lavarias were already informed about his condition. They asked prayers for his quick recovery. “Let us all pray for his steady and speedy recovery to our Santo Cristo del Perdon y Caridad through the intercession of our Virgen de los Remedios, in Indu ning Kapaldanan,” they added. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com

