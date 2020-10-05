Palace to Leni: F2F classes in low-risk areas ‘part of the plan’

MANILA – Malacañang on Monday said the suggestion to eventually allow face-to-face (F2F) classes in areas with low risk of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) transmission is already part of the national government’s plan.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this comment after Vice President Leni Robredo urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to consider F2F classes in areas where there are no more community Covid-19 transmissions.

“Kung nagbabasa lang si VP Leni ng balita, talagang kasama po iyan sa plano na puwedeng magkaroon ng face-to-face sometime in January doon sa mga areas na madideklarang new normal (If VP Leni reads the news, it’s already part of the plan to have face-to-face classes sometime in January in areas declared as new normal),” he said in a press briefing from Boracay.

Roque said the country is heading towards resuming in-person classes in areas with zero Covid-19 cases within a month.

“Papunta na po tayo doon sa punto na magkakaroon na ng deklarasyon ng mga new normal sa mga lugar na walang bagong kaso ng Covid-19 sa loob ng isang buwan (We are reaching the point where we declare new normal in areas with no new Covid-19 cases within a month),” he said.

According to Roque, Robredo should read about the government’s plans to avoid making suggestions that have already been considered.

“Matagal na po iyang nakaplano at iyon pong sinasabi ko, sana review-hin lang ni Vice President kung ano na iyong mga naiplano na ng gobyerno nang sa ganoon hindi na kailangan ulitin (That has been planned a long time ago and as I said, I hope the Vice President reviews what we have already planned so she wouldn’t have to repeat them),” he said.

In her weekly show, Robredo raised the possibility of holding F2F classes at least twice a week since several students and teachers still have no access to gadgets or internet connection.

Roque said Robredo should come up with new suggestions to help the administration.

“Iyan po sinasabi ko ‘no, wala pa po kaming naririnig na bagong suhestiyon galing kay VP Robredo (That’s what I’ve been saying, we haven’t heard any new suggestions from VP Robredo),” he said.

Her lack of new suggestions, Roque said, could have something to do with her low performance and trust ratings.

Robredo received a 57 percent performance rating and a 50 percent trust rating, according to the latest Pulse Asia Survey.

President Rodrigo Duterte remains the highest-rated national official with a 91 percent performance rating and a 91 percent trust rating. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com





