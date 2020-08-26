Palace receives Morales’ resignation

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Malacañang confirmed Wednesday that cancer-stricken Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales has already tendered his resignation.

“This is to confirm that the Office of the President has received today, August 26, the resignation letter of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Ricardo C. Morales,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

Morales stepped down from office after Duterte had expressed the belief that it would be “best” for the embattled PhilHealth chief to let go of his current position.

On Tuesday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Duterte on Monday night acknowledged that Morales needs to “give up his post,” considering the PhilHealth official’s “on-and-off health situation”.

Roque said Duterte has yet to accept Morales’ resignation.

“We are still awaiting President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s further action/instruction on the matter,” he said.

On August 10, Morales filed medical leave upon his doctor’s advice to undergo six cycles of chemotherapy to treat his lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes.

His decision to go on leave also came after Duterte on August 7 directed Guevarra to lead the task force mandated to investigate the alleged widespread corruption within PhilHealth.

Morales’ health condition has prompted calls for his resignation.

Apart from his health problem, Morales has also been in hot water due to his supposed failure to address the supposed rampant corruption within PhilHealth under his leadership.

Morales, a retired Army general, took the helm of PhilHealth in August last year. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos / PNA – northboundasia.com





