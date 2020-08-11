Palace condoles with family of ex-Comelec chief Brillantes

MANILA – Malacañang expressed sympathy to the family of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Sixto Brillantes Jr. who died on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque remembered Brillantes for serving the nation well during his term as Comelec chairperson.

“We condole po with the family of chair Brillantes and of course he served the nation well when he was chairman of the Comelec. Our condolences po,” he said in a virtual Palace briefing in Davao City.

In a message to reporters, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez confirmed that the former poll chair died on Tuesday.

“This is to confirm the passing of former Chairperson Sixto S. Brillanes Jr., today at a little past 11 a.m.,” Jimenez said.

Brillantes’ former chief of staff, election lawyer Emil Marañon thanked the former Comelec chair for giving him the “great honor” to serve the country by his side.

Last July 26, Brillantes’ daughter Zeena said that her father was intubated at the Medical Center Manila after contracting coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Brillantes served as Comelec chairperson from January 2011 to February 2015.

In 2013, he mulled resignation following a string of Supreme Court decisions unfavorable to the poll body but eventually opted to stay in his post.

Brillantes is a veteran election lawyer, a bar topnotcher, and a son of former Ilocos Sur governor and Comelec commissioner, Sixto Brillantes Sr.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in law at San Beda College of Law and graduated class valedictorian. In 1965, he ranked 7th in the bar examinations.

He died just three days before he turns 81. Azer Parrocha /PNA – northboundasia.com





