Palace calls for vigilance as Tropical Storm Dante hits PH

MANILA – Malacañang is calling on the public, especially those who will be directly affected by the onslaught of Tropical Storm (TS) Dante (international name Choi-Wan), to stay vigilant and coordinate with their local disaster management offices.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after “Dante” has changed its track and may likely make landfall over Bataan on Wednesday night, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“The safety of everyone remains our main concern. Let us, therefore, remain alert and vigilant, and cooperate with authorities while observing the minimum public health standards against Covid-19 during this storm,” Roque said in a press statement.

He assured monitoring of the tropical storm as it continues to threaten parts of the country.

Roque said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment for Dante on Monday and had consequently issued the necessary warnings and reminders to the local government units (LGUs) on the implementation of preparedness activities and pre-emptive evacuation of communities in hazard-prone areas.

He said a total of PHP1.105 billion, including PHP113 million worth of 222,382 family food packs, has been allotted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as total standby funds.

The deployable response groups of the Philippine Coast Guard have been assisting in evacuation and/or rescue operations in flooded areas, he added.

Clearing operations to severely affected areas, he said, have likewise been conducted.

PAGASA forecaster Ariel Rojas on Wednesday said “Dante” was last seen over the northwestern coastal waters of Romblon, Romblon, or 115 kilometers southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

He said “Dante” is now moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

“It will turn north northwestward before making a landfall over Bataan. By Friday, it is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression (category), and a remnant low pressure area (LPA) by Saturday,” he said.

The weather bureau urged persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com

