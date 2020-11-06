PAF transport aircraft committed for ‘Rolly’ relief missions: DND

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said all available transport aircraft of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) would continue ferrying relief supplies and goods to the typhoon-hit province of Catanduanes.

In a televised Cabinet meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night, Lorenzana said a PAF C-130 aircraft started transporting food items and other essential supplies to the province.

Doon po sa relief operations sa Catanduanes, nag-umpisa na pong maghakot ‘yung ating C-130 kahapon ng mga foodstuff at saka iba pang mga supplies para doon at tutuloy po ito hangga’t kinakailangang pumunta roon (On the ongoing relief operations in Catanduanes, our C-130 yesterday has started ferrying foodstuff and other supplies and this will continue as long as it needed),” Lorenzana said.

He added that the PAF has allocated two heavy-lift C-130 and four C-295 medium transport aircraft for the transport of relief supplies.

Lorenzana added that military personnel in Southern Luzon and those in Bicol are now coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Energy (DOE) for the repairs of damaged roads and electrical facilities.

Meanwhile, he said troops in Northern Luzon are on standby for possible relief missions in areas in Cagayan Valley, particularly Batanes, in response to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Siony. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

