P7.4-M shabu seized, 4 drug suspects nabbed in Pangasinan

BINMALEY, Pangasinan – Authorities seized on Sunday around PHP7.4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs and arrested four individuals in separate operations in Dagupan City and this town.

In a buy-bust operation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan and the Philippine National Police (PNP) at Barangay Naguilayan here have recovered from suspects Roscius Dadacay and Jim Resuello one kilogram of suspected shabu worth PHP6.8 million.

In an interview, PDEA Pangasinan team leader Retchie Camacho said Dadacay was considered as a high-value target (HVT) by both the police and PDEA, with his scope of operations reaching other towns in central Pangasinan.

Camacho said they have been monitoring Dadacay for some time, but he laid low and became active again in his illegal operations in 2019.

“Dadacay is getting his supply of shabu from the National Capital Region. His driver Resuello was delivering essential goods, making him exempt from checkpoints, which made their travels and transactions easier,” he added.

The suspects are both residents of San Carlos City, Pangasinan.

Authorities also recovered a mobile phone, one L300 van, and three bundles of boodle money used in the operation.

Also on Sunday, the police confiscated 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 100 grams worth PHP600,000 from suspects Melody Sollum of Barangay Bonuan Gueset, and Dawn Mariel Mejia of Barangay Caranglaan.

The subject of the police’s operation is Sollum, but the entrapment happened at Barangay Caranglaan, Dagupan City leading also to the arrest of Mejia.

The suspects now face violations of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





