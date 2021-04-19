P37-M marijuana bricks seized, suspect escapes in Kalinga

TABUK CITY, Kalinga – Authorities here are on the lookout for a male driver who eluded arrest after abandoning his vehicle carrying some PHP37 million worth of marijuana.

Col. Davy Vicente Limmong, Kalinga Police Provincial Director, in an interview on Monday said that suspect Sabado Guimba left his black sports utility vehicle with plate number NBZ 7232 and dried marijuana bricks contained in eight sacks during the chase on Sunday.

The operation stemmed from a text message from an anonymous citizen who informed the police that the vehicle will pass through Tinglayan town en route to this city.

Operatives then set up a checkpoint in Barangay Lacnog, Tabuk City to intercept the vehicle.

“The vehicle driven by Guimba made a left turn towards the irrigation area after recognizing authorities at the checkpoint, prompting the police to chase the vehicle,” Limmong said.

Onsite inventory yielded 311 bricks of alleged dried marijuana leaves weighing more or less 311 kilos with an estimate value of PHP37.32 million.

Limmong commended the police and operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their teamwork.

“The seizure of the hundreds of marijuana bricks prevented the destruction of lives of those who could have been buyers of the illegal drugs,” he said.

Limmong cautioned people who are planning to transport marijuana that “we have eyes and ears in the community”.

“You cannot evade us so you might as well stop your illegal activities,” he added. Jesse Maguiya / PNA – northboundasia.com

