P340-K suspected shabu seized in San Carlos City

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan provincial office has seized 50 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP340,000 from a high-value target (HVT) in a buy-bust held here.

In an interview Tuesday, PDEA Pangasinan team leader Retchie Camacho identified the suspect as Norain Angdao.

He said the suspect is considered as an HVT operating in the city and nearby localities.

Authorities entrapped the suspect on Tuesday where the suspected shabu was confiscated, as well as bundles of boodle money used in the operation, an envelope, and smartphone she used for her alleged illegal activities.

“Two or three weeks ago, the San Carlos local police station conducted a search warrant operation in her residence in Barangay Tarece wherein she was arrested and posted bail,” Camacho said.

Violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect. Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com





