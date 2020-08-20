P340-K suspected shabu seized in Pangasinan town

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – Authorities have seized PHP340,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs and nabbed three suspects in an anti-drug operation here.

Retchie Camacho, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan assistant provincial officer and team leader, said they confiscated on Wednesday 50 grams of suspected shabu from Lamberto Versoza aka “Jing”, his live-in partner Donna Torio, and Edwin Bruan, who are considered high-value targets (HVT).

They are residents of Aguilar and Sta. Barbara towns.

“The DDB (Dangerous Drugs Board) value of 50 grams of shabu is worth PHP340,000. The supply came from Metro Manila,” Camacho said.

The suspects, who were known to operate in the second and third districts of Pangasinan, have been renting a room in an inn in Barangay Ambonao for almost a month.

Among recovered items from the suspects were a bundle of boodle money used to entrap them, and two cellular phones they used in the drug trade.

Cases for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, have been filed against the suspects, Camacho said. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





