P2.5-M paddy rice in Ilocos Norte damaged due to ‘Ulysses’

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte lost an estimated PHP2.5 million worth of paddy rice as Typhoon Ulysses lashed most of Luzon, an initial report from the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) said on Friday.

“The areas cover the towns of Bangui and Pagudpud with rice under maturity stage submerged in floodwater,” provincial agriculturist Norma Lagmay said in an interview.

On Thursday, Lagmay led a team from the Department of Agriculture in going to the northern towns of Ilocos Norte, which were devastated by the typhoon.

After consulting with the affected farmers, each of them received seeds courtesy of the PAO.

Based on data obtained from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the volume of rice production in Region 1 had increased by 6,033 metric tons, from 488,855 metric tons production in 2019 to 494,887.85 metric tons production in 2020.

La Union recorded the highest growth at 19.83 percent, followed by Ilocos Sur at 2.42 percent, Ilocos Norte at 2.42 percent, and Pangasinan at 0.91 percent.

Damage to high value cash crops and fisheries are still being assessed by extension workers. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





