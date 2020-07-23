P136-M worth of suspected shabu seized in QC buy-bust

MANILA – Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized Wednesday some 20 kilograms of suspected shabu worth PHP136 million and arrested three suspects in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

The suspects, Yao Yuan, Piao Hong, and Israel Ambulo Paydon, were arrested in an operation at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, Barangay Central, Quezon City around 1:52 p.m.

Confiscated from the suspects were 20 pieces of yellow tea bags labeled as Guan Yin Wang containing vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bag containing white crystalline substance weighing more or less one kilogram each (with standard drug price of PHP136,000,000) along with one unit Nissan Cefiro with plate number ZAW 576 and four units of cellular phones used for the illegal transactions.

In a Viber thread with reporters, PDEA said the suspects will undergo inquest proceedings and face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated items will be brought to the PDEA crime laboratory as evidence in the crime. Lade Jean Kabagani /PNA – northboundasia.com





