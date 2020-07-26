P1.8-M marijuana seized from woman in Kalinga

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – A female drug dealer was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives on Friday, the police said.

In a report, Police Regional Office–Cordillera (Procor) regional director Brig. Gen. R’Win Pagkalinawan identified the suspect as Jovielyn Paclay Bayog, 33, who was caught before noon in Purok 3, Tabuk City, Kalinga.

Bayog, who hails from hinterland Barangay Loccong in Tinglayan town, sold 15 marijuana bricks valued at PHP1.8 million, to customers who turned out to be law enforcers who have been trailing her for some time, said Pagkalinawan.

The operation was launched by the Kalinga Provincial Police Office (PPO), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Kalinga, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Pagkalinawan said Bayog is a “high-value individual” on the list of drug suspects in Kalinga. Bayog will face illegal drug violation cases for the huge marijuana haul.

Anti-narcotics operatives have been burning down marijuana plantations in Barangays Loccong and Buscalan, both in Tinglayan town, in the past several weeks as part of the supply reduction effort of the government. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





