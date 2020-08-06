P1.2-M shabu seized in Capiz drug sting

ILOILO CITY – Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized around PHP1.23 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust in the town of Ivisan in Capiz on Wednesday night.

In a phone interview Thursday, PDEA spokesperson Shey Tanaleon said the operation was so far the “biggest haul” within Guimaras and Panay since the enhanced community quarantine.

“This is now the result of our monitoring since the quarantine period,” she said.

The operation was carried out by the Roxas City Police Station Special Enforcement Team, Ivisan Municipal Police Station and PDEA Capiz provincial office.

Arrested during the operation in Barangay Poblacion Norte at 7:10 p.m. were suspected pushers, Jean Francis Lima, Jon Jon Lima, and German V. Bolarde, all residents of the barangay.

Tanaleon said Bolarde was surrendered during the Tokhang program while the Lima couple is classified as new drug personalities. The female suspect is the cousin of Bolarde.

Seized during the operation were a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of shabu, which was the subject of the buy-bust, and two more knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing the illegal drugs.

The drugs seized weighed 181 grams with an estimated value of PHP1.23 million based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) computation.

“The drug evidence is now with the PDEA crime laboratory and the preparation of documents for the filing of cases is ongoing,” she said.

Charges for violation of Section 5 in relation to paragraph b Sections 26 and 11 of Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being prepared for filing in court against the suspects, she added. Perla Lena /PNA – northboundasia.com





