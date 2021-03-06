Overseas Filipinos who beat Covid-19 now at 9,526

MANILA – Filipinos overseas who have recovered from Covid-19 have reached 9,526, with the addition of 147 survivors this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Saturday.

In the latest DFA bulletin, there were still 4,520 total active cases from 15,079 infections and 1,033 Covid-related deaths.

From February 28 to March 6, DFA logged 182 new infections among overseas Filipinos, including 147 recoveries and 15 fatalities. No death was recorded on Saturday.

Of the recent deaths, one was recorded from the Middle East/Africa region, 13 from the Americas, and one from Europe.

The active cases per region are as follows: 811 in the Asia Pacific region, 912 in Europe, 2,712 in the Middle East/Africa region, and 85 in the Americas.

Recoveries, on the other hand, were highest in the Middle East/Africa region with 4,755, followed by the Asia Pacific with 2,104, Europe with 2,086, and the Americas with 581. (PNA)