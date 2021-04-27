Over P2.3-M worth of marijuana plants destroyed in Ilocos Sur

LAOAG CITY – Authorities from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have destroyed over PHP2.3 million worth of marijuana plants uprooted in the mountainous areas of Kibungan, Benguet and Sugpon, Ilocos Sur in a two-day operation.

Colonel Wilson L. Doromal, provincial director of the Ilocos Sur police, confirmed this on Tuesday following their successful joint operation on April 25-26, 2021 in Barangays Danac and Caoayan in Sugpon town in Ilocos Sur province and in the sub-villages of Culliang and Bekes in Barangay Tacadang in Kibungan town, Benguet province.

“I would like to commend our operatives for another successful marijuana eradication. It takes a lot of patience and strenuous physical work to execute that especially that we have to hike along challenging terrains of the mountains for about almost half day, with all our gadgets and equipment, before reaching the target area,” said Doromal in an interview, noting they were also hard up in uprooting the weeds. Unfortunately, no cultivator was apprehended during the operation.

On Tuesday, samples of uprooted marijuana were turned over to the PDEA regional Field Office 1 for proper disposition. The provincial director assured they will continue to intensify the anti-illegal drug operations in the province and put an end to marijuana cultivation.

Last February, a similar joint operation within the boundary of Ilocos Sur and Benguet yielded more than PHP3 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants that were uprooted and burned on site by lawmen. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

