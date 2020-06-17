Over 75K farmers in Ilocos Region get cash subsidy

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 75,445 out of the 161,395 farmer-beneficiaries in the four provinces of Ilocos Region have already received financial subsidy under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Financial Subsidy to Rice Farmers (FSRF) program.

In a forum organized by the Philippine Information Agency Ilocos Region over Northbound Philippines News on Wednesday, Analiza Ramos, DA regional rice banner program focal person, said the farmer-beneficiaries got PHP5,000 each.

As of Monday, some 6,658 farmers in Pangasinan have already received the cash subsidy, 20,636 in La Union, 37,072 in Ilocos Sur, and 11,089 in Ilocos Norte.

“The release of the financial subsidy is ongoing daily in the different parts of the region even weekends and holidays,” Ramos said.

In a previous interview, DA-1 officer-in-charge, regional director Erlinda Manipon, said the beneficiaries are farmers who plant one hectare or less listed under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

Aside from the cash subsidy, the DA has other programs for the farmers affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, such as the distribution of fertilizers, hybrid, and inbred seeds.

The DA also offers a loan program to the farmers with zero interest, no collateral, and payable in 10 years. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





