Over 2.5M Filipinos vaccinated so far

MANILA – A total of 2,539,693 Filipinos have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine shots, 514,655 of them fully protected with the required two doses, a health official reported Wednesday.

During a televised public briefing, Health Undersecretary and National Vaccination Operations Center chairperson Myrna Cabotaje said there are 2,025,038 individuals who have received the first dose of vaccine as of May 11.

Among those who have been fully vaccinated, about 355,242 are health services front-liners; 25,070 are senior citizens; and 134,343 are persons with comorbidities.

Out of the 1.5 million target individuals under A1 category, only 74 percent have been vaccinated, Cabotaje said.

“May 23 percent pa ang ‘di nabakunahan (There’s 23 percent not yet vaccinated). Many of these are from the other regions because we prioritized the NCR so some of the regions did not get doses, so they’re starting vaccination just now,” she said.

“For A2, the total in our master list is 7.7 [million] and those vaccinated are 466,000 so only 6 percent was vaccinated, and it can be seen in the reports that most of the A2 and A3 are in Calabarzon and Region 3 because we gave them vaccines. But with AstraZeneca and continued Sinovac doses, we can complete the A1 and then we will complete the A2,” she added.

Since the initial vaccine delivery last February, the Philippines now has a total of 7,764,050 vaccines.

The vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the country and are now being administered among the population include CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com

