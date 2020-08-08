Over 14K PPE shipments arrive in PH ports: BOC

by: Ferdinand G. Patinio-PNA |
MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday reported that over 14,000 shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets have arrived in different ports in the country in the last five months.

Based on the latest data from the bureau’s summary report, a total of 14,284 shipments have arrived from March 9 until August 7.

It added that all the shipments have been released.

Of the number, the month of April has so far recorded the highest number of shipments that arrived at 6,196.

It was followed by arrivals in March with 3,877; May, 2,431; June, 1,105 and July, 533.

This month, August 4 has so far recorded the most number of PPE shipment arrivals at 45, followed by 30 shipments last August 3.

Meanwhile, 40 shipments arrived on August 5 and 6 while shipments’ arrivals recorded on August 1 and 2 are at six and two, respectively.

On Friday, 19 PPE shipments arrived in the country, 11 of them arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Port and four each in Port of Cebu and Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The BOC said the majority of the shipments came from China and Hong Kong.

The PPE sets are being used by healthcare workers to protect themselves while providing care to coronavirus disease 2019 patients. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com



