Over 1.7K stranded in ports due to TS Dante

MANILA – A total of 1,761 individuals have been stranded in different ports in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, northeastern Mindanao and Bicol Region due to rains caused by Tropical Storm (TS) Dante Tuesday.

In an advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the number of stranded individuals include passengers, drivers, cargo helpers with 44 vessels, one motorbanca, and 587 rolling cargoes.

“Moreover, 37 vessels and 57 motorbancas are taking shelter as a precautionary measure against the possible threat of the tropical cyclone,” the PCG said.

In Eastern Visayas, the sea condition is rough to very rough and is affecting the ports of Ormoc, Palompon, Baybay, Isabel, Liloan Ferry Terminal, Tacloban, Sta. Clara, Balwarteco, Dapdap, Catbalogan, and Calbayog.

A total of 736 passengers, drivers, and helpers are currently stranded in the region.

In Central Visayas, the sea condition is moderate to rough and is affecting to ports of Sitio Quasi, Tuburan, Medellin, Polambato, Daanbantayan, Hagnaya, Pier 1 Cebu City, Danao, Dunggoan, PMSC, Ubay, and Consuelo.

There are currently 327 passengers stranded along with 15 vessels and 81 rolling cargoes in this area.

In the Southern Tagalog region, the sea condition is moderate to rough and is affecting the Port of Real, resulting in 18 stranded passengers.

In northeastern Mindanao, the seas are moderate to rough and affecting Pier 1, Surigao Baseport, Port of Lipata, and the Port of Nasipit.

To date, there are 217 individuals and 57 rolling cargoes stranded in the area.

In the Bicol Region, the sea condition is rough to very rough and is affecting the ports of Victory, Tabaco, Pioduran, Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Matnog, Masbate, Placer, Cataingan, Aroroy, Pasacao, and San Andres.

Currently, there are 463 stranded individuals, 161 rolling cargoes, and nine vessels at these ports.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Dante” may make landfall over Leyte or Samar either on Tuesday afternoon or at night.

“Dante” was last spotted 235 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com

