Over 1.11B Covid-19 vaccine shots given worldwide

ANKARA – Over 1.11 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered around the world by the start of May, according to figures from the online resource Our World in Data.

With 253.46 million jabs, China is the country where the greatest number of vaccine shots have been given to date.

It is followed by the US with 240.16 million, India 154.98 million, the UK 48.14 million, Brazil 41.99 million, Germany 28.77 million, Turkey 22.87 million, France 20.97 million, Indonesia 19.89 million, Russia 19.52 million, Italy 19.42 million, Mexico 17.36 million, Spain 15.86 million, Chile 14.62 million, Canada 13.13 million, Poland 11.47 million, and the UAE at 10.55 million doses.

The country with the highest vaccination rate is the island nation of Seychelles, where the number of doses administered per 100 people is 127.66.

It is followed by Israel at 121.24, the UAE 106.64, San Marino 85.36, Chile 76.47, Malta 75.06, the Maldives 73.63, Bahrain 71.94, the US 70.97, the UK 70.91, Bhutan 62.25, and Monaco with 62.15 doses per 100 people.

Turkey 7th in the world

According to the Turkish Health Ministry’s figures, over 22.87 million [22,874,102] doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Turkey to date.

The figure puts Turkey at number seven on the list of countries where most doses have been administered.

The number of vaccine doses given per 100 people in Turkey presently stands at 26.76.

Over 13.74 million [13,740,100] people have been given the first dose of a vaccine in Turkey, while more than 9.13 million [9,134,002] have completed a two-dose course.

Drastic gap in hemispheres

Continents in the northern hemisphere have a clear lead when it comes to vaccinations, with Asia’s 520.94 million jabs the highest in the world, followed by North America with 273.13 million and Europe with 221.22 million.

In the southern hemisphere, 74.6 million jabs have been administered in South America, 17.68 million in Africa, and 2.41 million in the Oceania region.

Worldwide tally

The Covid-19 pandemic has now claimed over 3.18 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 151.51 million cases have been reported around the world, with recoveries now nearing 88.4 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of infections, while the death toll is currently highest in the US, Brazil, and Mexico. (Anadolu)

