Only authorized, essential travel in GCQ, MGCQ areas: PNP

MANILA – Quarantine control points will remain to ensure that only authorized individuals on essential travel are going out of their homes despite the shift of some areas to less stringent quarantine restrictions, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said they will continue to be vigilant in implementing public health protocols and assist local government units in enforcing local health ordinances in certain jurisdictions that are under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“At the same time, the PNP will continue to observe official administrative issuances of higher authorities on matters involving force protection and Covid-19 resiliency of PNP Units and personnel, in line with Memorandum Circular No. 79 dated August 3, 2020, issued by the Office of the President on Operational Capacity to be Adopted by Government Agencies and Instrumentalities during a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine,” Banac said.

In a public address on Monday night, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila and the neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will revert to the less stringent GCQ starting Wednesday until August 31.

Also under GCQ starting August 16 are the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Batangas, and Quezon along with cities of Iloilo, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Talisay and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Consolacion in Cebu province.







Meanwhile, the rest of the country is under MGCQ.

Banac said PNP operations will remain guided by the fundamental guidelines of the Department of Interior and Local Government and Inter-Agency Task Force.

“We appeal to residents in affected communities to cooperate with local government and law enforcement authorities in enforcing quarantine rules and health protocols to further minimize transmission of the infection,” he added.

Meanwhile, incidents of crimes against property declined since the start of community quarantine measures in mid-March despite the health crisis taking a toll on jobs and businesses.

Citing latest data, Joint Task Force Covid Shield commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said cases of robbery, theft, vehicle theft, and motorcycle theft decreased by 62 to 70 percent from March 17 to August 16, as compared to the previous 153-day period from Oct. 16, 2019 to March 16 this year.

Theft cases went down by 62 percent, from 8,521 to 3,246 while robbery cases saw a 63-percent decline, from 3,951 to 1,461.

Meanwhile, incidents of motorcycle theft declined by 69 percent, from 1,661 to 518 while vehicle theft cases decreased by 70 percent from 185 to 56. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





