Oil supply sufficient in Catanduanes: DOE

MANILA – The Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday assured that there is enough supply of petroleum products in Catanduanes, which was heavily hit by Super Typhoon Rolly.

Before the onslaught of “Rolly” last weekend, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has directed players in the downstream oil industry to adhere to the minimum inventory requirements under Department Circular (DC) 2003-01-001.

The circular orders downstream oil industry players to maintain a minimum inventory equivalent to 15 days of supply of petroleum products, and at least seven days of supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

“When we received reports alleging that there was no fuel in Catanduanes, the DOE immediately sought to verify the situation on the ground. We take all such reports very seriously, especially since the entire energy family has been working round-the-clock to ensure the delivery of energy goods and services before, during, and after calamities,” Cusi said.

The DOE has also sent a representative to assess and monitor the supply of petroleum products in Catanduanes.







Based on monitoring reports to the Task Force on Energy Resiliency led by the DOE, the lone depot in Catanduanes – Powerzone – temporarily halted its operation last Tuesday for damage assessment but it also resumed operations that same evening.

Reports from the Catanduanes Information Center to the Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) also showed no problem in the supply of petroleum products in the province.

Liquid fuel retail outlets (LFROs) in the municipality of Virac are also operational.

The long queue in gas stations in the province was due to the manual dispensing of petroleum products as electricity has yet to be restored, the DOE said.

“The DOE-OIMB has likewise verified that LFROs in Catanduanes have an average supply good for one week, with players operating in the province also affirming healthy inventories, receipt of fresh deliveries, and continued site operation,” it added.

The department said although there have been some replenishment challenges in retail outlets in Caramoran, Viga, Baras, and Pandan due to impassable roads, deliveries would return to normal by early next week.

“Furthermore, the department has already alerted Bicol’s Port Manager on the prioritization of oil shipments should the need arise,” the DOE said. Kris Crismundo / PNA – northboundasia.com