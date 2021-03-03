Office of Rep. Ortega, DOH turn over ambulances to La Union LGUs

SAN JUAN, La Union – The Office of First District Representative Pablo Ortega, in partnership with the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in the Ilocos, turned over ambulances to the local government units (LGUs) in the province of La Union on Monday.

The turn over ceremony was done in front of the Municipal Hall here and benefitted six LGUs namely: San Juan, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Luna, Santol and Sudipen.

According to Representative Ortega, the LGU beneficiaries were evaluated by the DOH-CHD1 and were found to be qualified for the assistance.

“One of our priority programs is focused on health and wellness, and we deem it appropriate that these ambulances were already provided so that the LGUs can utilize it, especially during this coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Ortega.

He said that the funds were downloaded to DOH-CHD1 as the implementing agency.

It was learned that the cost of ambulance is Php 2.3 million each and charged under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program-General Appropriations Act (HEFP-GAA) 2019.

“These were programmed for the LGUs in 2019 but it is only now that the project materialized, and we are very positive that through this assistance, our LGUs can further mobilize and provide quality health care services even in the far-flung barangays,” Ortega added.

Further, the procurement also corresponds to DOH’s Local Investment Plan for Health (LIPH) which has provisions for health care facilities development.

Moreover, he added that there are three other LGUs that requested additional ambulances but are still under assessment of DOH-CHD1.

These LGUs are Bangar, Balaoan and San Fernando City.

The event was attended by Ortega, officials from the DOH-CHD1 led by Assistant Regional Director Dr. Mar Wynn Bello, local chief executives, other officials, and health officers of the LGU beneficiaries.

During the activity, Ortega expressed that their district office will continue to support developmental programs that will benefit the majority of residents in his jurisdiction.

In closing, Ortega said, “We hope through this endeavor, our beloved province of La Union would be able to recover and heal as one.” Anne Hazel Fajardo-Flores / PIA1