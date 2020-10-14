‘Ofel’ will continue to drench most parts of PH

MANILA – Most parts of Luzon will continue to experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains as Tropical Depression Ofel maintains its strength, the weather bureau said on Wednesday afternoon.

This weather condition will likely prevail over Calabarzon, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces, it added.

Ofel and the southwest monsoon will also cause light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon, the Visayas, Mindanao, Metro Manila, Palawan, Cagayan, Isabela, and the rest of the Bicol Region.

Ofel was last seen 125 kilometers west of Juban, Sorsogon, or 70 kilometers east northeast of Romblon, Romblon, moving westward at 15 kph. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration maintained that Ofel may pass close or over Romblon and Mindoro provinces, and that Ofel may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 was hoisted over Batangas, the southern portion of Laguna, central and southern portions of Quezon, Calamian Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Masbate.

Strong to near gale force winds will be experienced in those areas, according to PAGASA.

Occasional gusts will continue over Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan (including the Babuyan Islands), the northern portion of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Quezon, and the eastern portion of Isabela, and Aurora.

Gale warning is still in effect over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte, and the northern seaboard of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, due to rough seas.

Moderate to rough seas continue to prevail over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com





