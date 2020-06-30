NTC issues cease and desist order vs. 4 ABS-CBN programs

MANILA – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Tuesday issued another cease and desist order against media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corporation, specifically against four of its digital programs aired on Channel 43.

In an order dated June 30, the NTC ordered ABS-CBN to stop operating its digital television (TV) transmission in Metro Manila over Channel 43 (644-650 MHz) which includes Cine Mo!, Yey!, DZMM TeleRadyo and KBO, a pay-per-view program.

“Upon receipt of this Order, ABS-CBN Corporation is directed to immediately cease and desist from operating digital TV transmission in Metro Manila using Channel 43,” the order read.

Previously, it said that an order dated May 14, under Case No. 87-006, granted ABS-CBN to convert its analog TV service in Metro Manila (Channel 2) to digital terrestrial television (DTT) using channel 43.

However, it said that this authority granted to ABS-CBN is included in the list of radio and TV stations that were directed to cease and desist from operating in an order dated May 5, 2020.

“Hence, Order dated May 5, 2020 necessarily includes DTT (digital terrestrial TV) transmission in Metro Manila using Channel 43; and ABS-CBN Corporation should immediately cease and desist from operating Channel 43,” the order read.

Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA






