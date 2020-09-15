No Pinoys hurt in US forest fires: DFA

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday confirmed that no Filipino has been reported hurt by the recent forest fire incidents across the United States’ West Coast.

“The DFA wishes to refer the public to the advisories released by Philippine Foreign Service Posts with jurisdiction over affected areas — Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco—for up-to-date information and necessary assistance,” the department said in its latest bulletin.

Over the weekend, almost 100 forest fires hit the US West Coast which are expected to rise in number in the coming days due to high winds and dry conditions. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





