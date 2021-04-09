No one is ‘red-tagging’, Joma did: anti-commie groups

MANILA – Anti-communist groups said no one should be blamed for identifying organizations linked to communist terrorist groups saying Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairperson, Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, himself disclosed to the public everything about their allies.

In a joint statement Friday, the League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI), Melchora Women’s Partylist, Youth Power against Destabilization and Terrorism (YPADT), and Duterte Youth Partylist debunked the hounding claims of some militant organizations and individuals that they have been “red-tagged.”

“We reiterate that there is no one to blame or accuse of red-tagging, other than Joma Sison because it is the tactless mouth of the CPP chairman and National Democratic (NDF) Chief consultant who tagged them, not Director Monteagudo and not even us,” they said, referring to National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director-General Alex Paul Monteagudo.

The groups cited the transcript of Sison’s media interview with “Pinoy Weekly” published on December 4, 2006, urging government employees to join labor group Confederation for Unity, Recognition, and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE).

Validation of Joma’s own ‘red-tagging’

“Interviews with media after his release from prison clearly indicate how he describes the role of the legal fronts including COURAGE in the armed democratic revolution,” the statement said.

In the interview transcript posted on his official website, Sison lauded COURAGE’s achievements in arousing, organizing, and mobilizing government employees into the CPP-NPA-NDF, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

Full transcript of the interview: https://josemariasison.org/panayam-kay-propesor-jose…/

His proclamation during the interview is a manifestation and clear proof that COURAGE is a front and allied organization of the CPP-New People’s Army (NPA)- NDF, the groups said.

In the same interview, Sison urged government workers to strike against the regime of then-president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo using societal issues and concerns.

“Dapat itaguyod at ipalaganap ng mga empleyadong progresibo ang makabayan, demokratiko at maka-masang pananaw at paninindigan sa hanay ng kanilang kapwa empleyado (Progressive employees must promote and propagate the patriotic, democratic, and pro-mass outlook and stand among their fellow employees),” Sison was quoted as saying.

Urging more Filipino workers to join COURAGE, Sison said government employees can greatly contribute in pushing for people’s national democratic movement.

“Umaasa ako na gumawa ang COURAGE ng mahusay na paglalagom sa karanasan at maliwanag na pagtatatakda ng mga tungkulin. Sa gayon, ibayong lalakas ang COURAGE para sa pagtataguyod, pagtatanggol at pagsusulong ng mga karapatan at interes ng mga kawani (I hope COURAGE makes a good recap of the experience and clear setting of roles. Thus, COURAGE will be further strengthened for the promotion, defense, and advancement of the rights and interests of staff),” he said.

According to the COURAGE’s official Facebook description, the labor group is recognized as the leading umbrella organization of public-sector unions in the Philippines with more than 200 affiliated unions and employees’ associations to date.

Meanwhile, the anti-communist groups dared the CPP-NPA-NDF to reprimand Sison for disclosing the tactical operations of the armed movements.

“We think the CPP-NPA-NDF should reprimand or put a disciplinary action on Joma Sison as their chairman or as a senior NDF consultant as much as they want to call him because of his reckless and irresponsible statement that expose the groups’ tactics and facade,” the groups’ statement read.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Lade Jean Kabagani / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

